Another Former Brazilian Footballer Imprisoned for Sexual Assault

The footballer Robson de Souza (Robinho) was arrested on Thursday in the Brazilian city of Santos by agents of the Federal Police, after the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil (STF) reject the writ of 'habeas corpus' filed by his lawyers to get him out of a group rape conviction.

The strategy of Robinho’s lawyers was to raise the unconstitutionality of the sentence, being the accused, Brazilian. As the convicted person was a foreigner, legal proceedings had to be initiated again and an STF approval was needed.

However, the Brazilian authorities approved the sentence issued by the Italian court, therefore, the sentence imposed in Europe will be applied in Brazil as well.

In the words of Judge Luiz Fux, who issued the arrest warrant, by recognizing the crime by both nations, it is even possible to impose legal sentences based on international cooperation. Fux said it is possible to make witnesses testify once again.

CBF does not take a position, but Leila Pereira gives a strong statement about Robinho and Daniel Alves: "Nobody says anything, but I, as a woman here at the head of the Brazilian National Team delegation, have to take a stance on the cases of Robinho and Daniel Alves. This is a slap in the face to all of us women, especially the case of Daniel Alves, who paid for his freedom. I think it's important for me to take a stand. Each case of impunity is the seed of the next crime."

Robinho’s sentence was imposed in Italy, where the crimes were committed in 2013. On that occasion he was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping an Albanian girl in a nightclub.

The crime was committed between 5 people and the Italian justice declared it a serious crime. The former footballer will not be extradited to Italy but will serve 9 years in a Brazilian prison.