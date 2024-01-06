Another Earthquake Struck Japan

The death toll confirmed by the January 1 earthquake in Japan rose to 110 this Saturday.
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday, while the search continues in the same area of some 200 disappeared by the strong earthquake last Monday, whose death toll amounts to 110.
Japanese Meteorological Agency reported that the new earthquake took place at 5.26 local time this Saturday (20.26 GMT on Friday) with epicenter about 10 kilometers deep in the Noto Peninsula, in the aforementioned prefecture of central Japan.
The death toll confirmed by the January 1 earthquake in Japan rose to 110 this Saturday, as the search for survivors among the rubble of collapsed buildings entered its sixth day.
Local authorities have so far not reported any further damage caused by this Saturday’s earthquake, which reached level 5 high on the Japanese scale, nor any additional disruptions to rail or road transport networks.
【報道発表】（R6.01.07）「令和６年能登半島地震」について（第11報）～令和６年１月６日23時20分頃の能登半島沖の地震について～ の報道発表を行いました。#いのちとくらしをまもる防災減災https://t.co/GNvKCoQU75— 気象庁 (@JMA_kishou) January 6, 2024
Due to infrastructure damage, the authorities are also having great difficulty in transporting supplies such as food or drinking water to the approximately 31,000 people still evacuated in some 357 shelters.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged all ministries, agencies and local authorities involved in rescue efforts to "make every effort to try to save as many lives as possible", during a coordination meeting of emergency operations, according to local media.
In an unusual gesture from nearby North Korea, leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday.
Kim "sincerely hoped" that the people in the affected areas would "restore their stable life at the earliest date possible," the official Korean Central News Agency said.