Another 80 Bodies Found in Three Mass Graves in Gaza

Civil Defence authorities and the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health today announced the discovery of 80 bodies in three mass graves discovered around the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the Israeli Army conducted a military operation of more than a week in April.

"A virtual examination of the bodies exhumed from the mass graves showed that most of them belonged to patients deprived of health care," the Civil Defense said, who also claimed that there are bodies destroyed as a result of having been run over by military vehicles, as well as heads without bodies in the mass graves of the courtyards of the Shifa complex.

Can you imagine the number of mass graves, still to be found?

Can you imagine the horrendous numbers of murdered innocents still left under the rubble?

The whole of Gaza is a mass grave at this point �� https://t.co/YNdzxH134L — Charlotte O'Sullivan (@IrishRebel1965) May 11, 2024

In recent weeks, the Ghassathi Government claims to have found more than 520 bodies in seven mass graves in hospitals that were attacked by Israeli forces, such as the Shifa, the Naser in Khan Younis and the Kamal Adwan in Beit Lahia.

The Israeli army raided these hospitals on several occasions, with particular harshness last April, on the unproven grounds that they were used by Hamas as a hideout and base for regrouping.

The Israeli Army continues its offensive in Rafah, where today it ordered the evacuation of more neighborhoods in the east and center of the city; in addition to resuming its military activity in Jabalia, in the north.

Since 7 October, 34,971 Gazans have been killed in the Israeli offensive and 78,641 have been injured, in addition to 10,000 bodies missing under the rubble, according to the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health.