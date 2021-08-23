Anez Remains “Stable” After Attempting Suicide, No Major Injury

The former de facto president said that she does not remember the means she used to harm herself, but the authorities explained that the injuries are superficial.

Bolivia's former de facto president Jeanine Anez is "stable" after she tried to kill herself while in prison, local media outlets reported on Monday.

According to Juan Carlos Limpias, the director of prisons, the authorities "can say, without a doubt, that her health is stable." The official also noticed that "at the moment, she is with her family in the penitentiary. The family will be an important factor to help improve her state of mind."

Ex Pdta. de facto Jeanine Añez intentó hacerse daño, informó Min. Gob. Eduardo del Castillo. "Habría pretendido generarse una autolesión en horas de la madrugada... su salud es completamente estable. Tiene unos pequeños rasguños en uno de sus brazos", dijo. @teleSURtv — Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR) August 21, 2021

"Former de facto president Jeanine Añez tried to harm herself, reported Min. Govt. Eduardo del Castillo. "she tried to generate a self-injury in the early morning hours ... her health is completely stable. She has some small scratches on one of her arms," he said."

Anez has remained in preventive detention since March, facing a genocide charge that could punish her with 20 years in prison. The former de facto president said that she does not remember the means she used to harm herself, but authorities explained that the injuries are superficial.

On August 20 the doctors, included her private physicians, said that although Anez suffers from hypertension, she currently has no serious condition that could risk her life and. The day after the Ministry of Government Eduardo del Castillo reported that Anez has "no considerable wounds"