An Israeli Offensive in Rafah May Amount to War Crimes: OCHA

On Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that an Israeli military offensive in the city of Rafah will lead to war crimes.

“We, as the UN and UN member states, can bear witness... We can make clear what the law says… Under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas may amount to war crimes," OCHA Spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Rafa's population has quintupled and now exceeds 1.1 million people. This extreme densification leads to an imminent health crisis due to the lack of public services.

“To be clear, intensified hostilities in Rafah in this situation could lead to large-scale loss of civilian lives and we must do everything possible within our power to avoid that,” he added.

• 1 killed, 5 injured after the Israeli occupation targeted a nearby school filled with displaced civilians in Khan-Younis



• 1 killed, multiple injured in an airstrike on an agricultural land in Rafah



Over the weekend, the Israeli occupation forces have intensified their attacks on Gaza. Everything seems to indicate that Israel is carrying out actions prior to a massive ground incursion into Rafah.

Ashraf Al Qedra, the spokesperson of the Gaza-based Health Ministry, said that Israel is intensifying its siege on the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, which endangers the lives of 300 medical staff, 450 wounded, and 10,000 displaced.

Since last year, Zionist bombings have killed at least 27,585 Palestinians, according to Health Ministry records.

