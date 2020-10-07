An 'Electoral Army' Is The Tactic for Discouraging Dem Voters

Donald Trump Jr. called for "able-body" people to join an electoral army for his father to scrutinize polling centers.

With four weeks before the election day, over 3.8 million U.S. citizens have already voted in an electoral contest that is anything but usual. President Trump has repeatedly questioned the mail-in voting. And by doing so, he may be intentionally discouraging some voters who are afraid of contracting COVID-19 by going to the polls from voting.

It is a well-known fact that high voter participation favors Democratic candidates over the Republican ones like Trump.

Among the possibilities considered that are being considered by the Republicans is that the Trump campaign, alleging fraud as a result of the mail-in voting, could ask State legislatures, which the Republicans dominate, to appoint electors.

The U.S. Constitution gives the State legislatures the power to appoint electors to the electoral college, which ends up electing the nation’s president.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Junior, turn to social media to call for able-body people to join an electoral army for his father to scrutinize polling centers.

This tactic will discourage voters from going to the polls fearing violence from white supremacists who also happen to be Trump’s supporters.

President Trump has repeatedly refused to state that he will leave office in a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. The problem is that in the U.S. there is no electoral council that could oversee the election or determine who the victor is. We count on the loser to act in good faith and accept the reality.

If the elections 20 years ago won by George W. Bush is any indication, what make take place in November is a series of electoral challenges that may reach the Supreme Court, where the Republicans, if they succeed to appoint a new justice before November 3, will have a 6 to 3 advantage.