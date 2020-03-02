Amy Klobuchar Ends Her Presidential Campaign, Will Back Biden

Another Democratic candidate has announced their intention to quit the presidential race in the past 24 hours, leaving only three major candidates left.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D. Minnesota) announced on Monday that she will be ending her candidacy for the 2020 Presidential Election, marking the second time in the past 24 hours that a candidate has quit the race.

During her visit to Dallas, Texas, on Monday, Klobuchar's campaign aide said the senator was ending her campaign, pointing out that she will now back former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar, a long-time senator from Minnesota, entered the Democrat race last year, but her campaign failed to gain any significant traction, as she often polled at the bottom of the primaries.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown, ended his White House bid on Sunday.

With both Klobuchar and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg out of the race and announcing their support for Joe Biden, the former vice president finds himself surging in the polls as we head into Super Tuesday.

Biden is also coming off a big win in South Carolina, as he defeated Senator Bernie Sanders (D. Vermont) for the first time during the primaries.

The Super Tuesday contests offer the biggest one-day haul of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the party’s nomination at its national convention in July, with about 1,357 delegates, or nearly one-third of the total number, up for grabs.

Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg makes his first appearance on primary ballots in Super Tuesday states, where he has bet hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money to boost his campaign.

Five contenders remain for the nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November election, down from more than 20 earlier in the race.