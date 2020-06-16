US Citizens Unhappiest In 50 Years, Survey Reveals

More U.S. residents currently report that they often feel anxious, depressed, or irritable compared to two years ago, 18% vs. 13% respectively.

A survey published Tuesday by the University of Chicago shows that U.S. citizens are the unhappiest they have been in the last 5 decades and more citizens report having lost their temper amid the COVID-19 pandemic than after John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, or the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

The study carried in late May was conducted by NORC, at the University of Chicago, a non-partisan research institution that delivers reliable data and rigorous analysis to guide critical programmatic, business, and policy decisions in the U.S., according to its website.

The investigation shows how U.S citizens' vision of themselves and their emotional health compares to nearly 50 years of trends in public opinion data from the General Social Survey.

The population of 2,279 adults aged 18 and over nationwide, was asked in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests all over the country following George Floyd`s death.

The responses are qualified in the study as "a historic shift in American`s happiness amid pandemic." Only 14% of the U.S residents surveyed said that they felt "very happy", which represents a 17 percentage-point drop since 2018, and a radical change as no less than 29 percent of U.S. citizens have ever called themselves very happy since the survey started in 1972.

New research from @NORCNews at #UChicago finds that the American public's level of happiness is at a nearly 50-year low.



Just 14% report being "very happy"—the lowest amount since surveys began in 1972. https://t.co/18ID5GiQIr — The University of Chicago (@UChicago) June 16, 2020

Key findings of the study reveal that more U.S. citizens currently report that they often feel anxious, depressed, or irritable compared to two years ago, 18% vs. 13% respectively.

Particularly, compared to after 9/11, fewer citizens report feeling on top of the world (27% vs. 37%) or like things are going their way (63% vs. 70%), and more citizens feel depressed (38% vs. 33%).

The optimism for the next generation has also plummeted as in the wake of the outbreak, only 42% believe that when their children are their age their standard of living will be better than their own, whereas 57% said the same in 2018.

In contrast, 80% of citizens asked said they are satisfied with their family`s financial situation, which suggests that people are assessing their finances concerning the millions of fellow U.S. residents who have lost jobs, wages, or investments following the outbreak.



