Americans Protest the Death of Afro-American Killed by Police

No details of the incident have been released, but according to local media, eight uniformed officers fired 90 bullets at Walker and hit him 60 times.

Protests are taking place in the U.S. city of Akron in Ohio (Northern U.S.) over the killing of an African-American man by police officers.

Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old man of African descent, who was fleeing from police officers after committing a traffic violation, was shot and killed on Monday in Akron.

Demonstrations over Walker's murder have been taking place in front of City Hall and the city's police station since Wednesday.

Akron Police stated that the young man was carrying a gun and fired at police officers as they pursued him. "The suspect's actions caused the officers to perceive a lethal threat against them" and "they shot him, whereupon he lost his life."

Jayland Walker was a Door Dash driver executed by 60 police bullets (90 total fired by 8 cops) for a traffic infraction that should most likely have been a ticket. Current protests in Akron, OH at the police station. https://t.co/2kDq7mJzDR — IncarcerNation (@IncarcerNation) July 1, 2022

At a press conference on Thursday, Walker's family demanded explanations from U.S. authorities and called for peaceful protests.

The brutality of the U.S. police, which is the sixth leading cause of death among young people of African descent, has drawn criticism from various civil rights organizations. Critics point out that the foundation of racism is inherent in the country's political system.

The seeds of racism are deeply rooted in American society. Even most Americans believe that the black community is treated differently or unfairly, and that racism is indeed entrenched in the U.S. justice system.