Americans Demand End of US Blockade Against Cuba

Protests by U.S. citizens and peace organizations have taken place this weekend in the cities of New Haven, Hartford and Middletown, requesting that the U.S. government ends the blockade against Cuba.

They also demanded peace for Eastern Europe and an ending for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, which Washington and its NATO allies have instigated.

Americans have pronounced over the criminal blockade imposed on Cuba for six decades by the U.S. government amidst the current crisis in the European continent and the campaigns arguing in favor of U.S. hegemony.

At the protests, U.S. politician Rosa De Lauro, a liberal Democratic representative for the state of Connecticut, and Benjamin Florsheim, mayor of the city of Middletown, attended. Furthermore, John Jairo Lugo, co-founder and Community Organizing Director of the Latin Unity in Action movement (ULA) in New Haven, participated in the protests. He qualified the U.S. policy against the island as acts of terrorism and genocide.

Solidarity groups with Cuba participated in the protests, among the presents were New Haven Peace Council (NEMO), No Embargo Cuba Movement, Greater Hartford Cuba Solidarity Committee, Connecticut Peace and Solidarity Coalition and Unidad Latina en Acción, as well as the groups Vecinos Unidos, Latin America Solidarity Coalition of Western Massachusetts, Green Party of Connecticut, Veterans for Peace Connecticut and ANSWER Coalition.

In the same decade, the US created a deadlier form of civilian targeting. Economic terrorism. The Cuba blockade was specifically designed to hurt the civilian population. This is an actual official memo used to present the blockade proposal with explicit aim of causing "hunger" pic.twitter.com/engNv9skya — Mirain (@MiraiMirain) March 7, 2022

These groups denounced the blockade imposed by the U.S. against Cuba for more than half a century, underlining that it causes the entire Cuban population to bear hardship by suffering from hunger and diseases. They expressed that it constitutes the most prolonged economic war in the history of humanity.

Such crime has been rejected as unjust and cruel by the Cuban people, its government, and also by the many friends the Caribbean island has all over the world. However, U.S. administrations have merely disregarded such claims for decades now.

They argued that the end of this policy is within the United States, lying in Congress and the executive branch of the government, headquartered in the White House. In this regard, they said that these protests are intended to denounce this U.S. policy and make the U.S citizens and people in the world aware of its brutality.