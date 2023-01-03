Americans Are Pessimistic About 2023, Survey Finds

80 percent of the sample considers that the U.S. will face more economic problems.

According to data offered by a Gallup poll released Tuesday, the majority of Americans of adult age believe 2023 will be a bad year for the economy, politics, and security.

According to the study, 80 percent of the sample considers that the United States will face more economic problems.

An increase in taxes and a rise in the budget deficit stand out among the issues highlighted by those interviewed.

Likewise, 60 percent of the people surveyed believe that inflation will increase, while the stock market will continue to decline.

Majorities of Americans predict negative outcomes in 2023 for a host of economic, political, societal and international issues.

The Gallup poll also revealed that more than 50 percent of the sample believes that unemployment will increase, as well as 56 percent foresee many labor strikes.

The poll, conducted between December 5 and 19, showed as well that 90 percent of Americans foresee political conflict and 72 percent foresee an increase in crime.

Globally, 64 percent of those interviewed believe that the power of the North American nation will decline, and 85 percent believe that an international conflict will break out.