American Jews Voting Patterns Have Long Been Democratic

One of the themes on the minds of American Jews has been the terrifying rise in antisemitism over the past four years.

Two years ago, this manifested in 11 people being massacred in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the most deadly attack on Jews in American history.

Jewish Americas come from many diverse identities and experiences, but one of those experiences is a legacy of pursuing justice and equality.

Over the past few years, young American Jews have been expanding their community’s commitments to justice to include not just domestic issues, like labor and housing, and the environment, but calling out Israel for its brutal systems of apartheid and occupation.

Nearly 9 in 10 American Jews say antisemitism is a problem in the United States, according to our first-ever #AntisemitismReport.



President Donald Trump is trying to appeal to Jews with blind support for Israel with such things as moving the U.S. embassy and facilitating the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Nevertheless, the voting patterns of American Jews have long been strongly democratic. Polls show this to be the case during the 2020 elections. The organization that the Jewish community deploys, especially to affect the transitional state of Florida, takes place along the theme of resistance to fascism.

Whatever administration we have in 2021, I think we will see more and more Jewish criticism of Israel and Jewish action to bring about freedom and equality for Palestinians. As an American Jew myself, this gives me a lot of hope. I hope it gives you hope as well.