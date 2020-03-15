Almost Five Million Syrian Children Born Into War: UNICEF

"The war in Syria marks yet another shameful milestone today," said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Some five million children were born in Syria since the beginning of the brutal war 10 years ago, with one million born as refugees in neighboring countries and thousands of others killed or maimed, according to the United Nations (U.N.) children’s agency (Unicef).

"The war in Syria marks yet another shameful milestone today," said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

“As the conflict enters its 10th year, millions of children are entering their second decade of life surrounded by war, violence, death, and displacement. The need for peace has never been more pressing.”

According to data from 2014 when official monitoring began, Unicef said that "more than 9,000 children were killed or injured in the conflict."

It added that "close to 5,000 children - some as young as seven - were recruited into the fighting (and) nearly 1,000 education and medical facilities came under attack."

The agency warned that the "true impact of this war on children is likely to be more profound".

“The context in Syria is one of the most complex in the world. Violence and active conflict sadly continue in several locations including in the northwest with severe consequences on children, while in other parts children are reconnecting with some of their lost childhood, slowly rebuilding their lives” said Unicef Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban.

Urging for an end to the carnage in Syria, the agency also reported that broader consequences of the conflict included that “two in five schools cannot be used because they are destroyed, damaged, sheltering displaced families or being used for military purposes.

While, "more than 2.8 million children are out of school; over two-thirds of children with physical or mental disabilities require specialized services that are unavailable in their area; prices of basic items have increased 20-fold since the war began.”

The fighting in Syria caused hundreds of thousands of victims, forcing millions to flee the country, and there is still no solution to the conflict in sight.