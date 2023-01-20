Almost 80% Of Mexico’s Territory Affected by Drought

According to the National Meteorological Service, 79.51 percent is in the category of abnormally dry to exceptional drought.

The National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported today that nearly 80 percent of Mexico's territory is being affected in some way by drought, lack of rainfall, and runoff.

The report said that 79.51 percent is in the category of abnormally dry to exceptional drought, while only 20.49 percent of the land area is unaffected.

In the first fortnight of January 2023, the regions most affected by the drought were the Sierra Madre Occidental, the northeast, the south of Veracruz, and the north of Oaxaca.

The study revealed that the area with moderate to extreme drought was 35.33 percent of the national territory, which represents 16.44 percent more than that calculated at the end of 2022.

#ÚltimaHora ��

El año 2023 inició con prácticamente el 80% del territorio nacional afectado por la falta de lluvias y escurrimientos, según el Monitor de #Sequía de México.

Vía @conagua_clima pic.twitter.com/XLPZaaHOkg — Ernesto Méndez (@ernesto_mendez) January 20, 2023

The year 2023 began with practically 80% of the national territory affected by the lack of rain and runoff, according to the Drought Monitor of Mexico.

Thus, 44.18 percent of Mexico is abnormally dry; 29.88 percent in moderate drought; 5.3 percent in severe drought; 0.15 percent in extreme drought; and so far, none in exceptional drought.

Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia report drought effects due to climate change. Several Latin American and Caribbean nations have had to declare drought alerts.