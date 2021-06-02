Alliance for Global Justice Campaigns To Free Diplomat Saab

The Bolivarian diplomat to the African Union was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in purchasing essential supplies for Venezuela.

The Alliance for Global Justice launched a campaign to collect signatures calling on U.S. President Joe Biden and Cape Verde’s Prime Minister Ulisses Correia to release the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and end his illegal extradition process.

Thousands of people have already signed the petition that seeks the release of the diplomat, who has been arbitrarily detained in Cape Verde following a U.S. order launched almost one year ago.

Political scientist Noam Chomsky, historians Alfred de Zayas and Vijay Prashad, activist Medea Benjamin, lawyers Dan Kovalik and Jose Pertierra, economist Steve Ellner, and journalist Ben Norton are some personalities who have signed the petition.

The diplomat to the African Union was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in purchasing essential supplies for Venezuela. Washington, however, called his work “money laundering.”

#Venezuela | Foreign Ministry called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to enforce a court decision that authorized a humanitarian measure for diplomatic envoy Alex Saab, who has been illegally held in a prison since last year.https://t.co/1NjvSW3Vkp — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 21, 2021

On June 12, 2020, Saab was pulled from a plane during a refueling stop in the Republic of Cabo Verde, an island nation off Africa’s West Coast. Last March, Swiss prosecutors found no evidence to support charges of money laundering. “Every aspect of Saab’s seizure and abusive treatment violates international law. He never lived in the U.S. for the past 30 years, nor was he involved in any transaction that included the U.S.,” the Alliance stated and urged the international community to sign the petition here. The White House is requesting Saab’s extradition to the United States, although this country has no extradition treaty with Cabo Verde.