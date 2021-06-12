    • Live
Algerians To Wait 15 Days for Parliamentary Elections Results

  • Citizen casting her ballot during the Parliamentary Election in Algeria, June 12, 2021.

    Citizen casting her ballot during the Parliamentary Election in Algeria, June 12, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @sharjah24

Published 12 June 2021
On Saturday morning, 61.500 polling station opened their doors to allow over 24 million people to cast their votes.

On Saturday, Algeria's National and Independent Electoral Authority (ANIE) President Mohamed Charfi announce the beginning of the vote-counting process, which could take up to 15 days, due to a large number of candidacies. 

Algeria's people had to elect 407 lawmakers, 55 seats less than in the previous election. In this opportunity, about 20.000 candidates, most of whom were independent representatives, presented their candidatures.

Hirak movement led a pro-abstention campaign to boycott the elections, which registered a turnout of only 14.5 percent of the electoral roll just four hours before polling stations' closure. 

On Feb.18, Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dissolved the National Assembly to fulfill one of the demands voiced in nationwide protests, which triggered the resignation of ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.

Heavy police teams safeguarded the election day, which finished with no turmoils, protests, or significant events.

The two main parties, The National Liberation Front (FLN) and the Democratic National Rally (RND), are expected to lose seats due to independents' candidacies and popular discontent.

