News > Algeria

Algerian Prime Minister to Resign After Short Stint in Office
    Algeria's newly appointed prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, speaks at a news conference in Algiers, March 14, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 10 September 2019
This move comes just months after long-time President Abdel-Aziz Bouteflika resigned from office following nationwide protests. 

Algeria's Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui will be resigning from his position in order to facilitate a new round of elections, the Reuters News Agency reported, citing two senior officials.

According to the Reuters sources, Bedoui is planning to resign amid ongoing protests against the current government.

Last wek, Army chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Saleh stated that the electoral commission should host a new election by September 15th, which is a move that would trigger a 90-day countdown to the vote.

The election had been previously scheduled for July, but was later postponed as a result of the crisis, leaving oil- and gas-exporter Algeria in a constitutional deadlock.

The mass demonstrations began in February and have continued since Bouteflika’s departure, with the loose-knit movement demanding that all figures associated with him also leave and that the army play a smaller role in state affairs.

Over the summer the authorities have made concessions by arresting more prominent figures linked to Bouteflika on corruption charges, while increasing the pressure on protesters with tougher policing.

Protests continue on Tuesdays and Fridays but at a smaller level than during the first months of the year, when hundreds of thousands of people regularly marched through central Algiers.

