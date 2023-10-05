Algeria & Tunisia: 26 Cooperation Agreements Signed

Benabderrahmane underscored both countries' determination to diversify bilateral cooperation, urging the adoption of a detailed roadmap for monitoring cooperation and strict implementation of the signed agreements.

On Wednesday, during the 22nd Grand Joint Commission for Cooperation in the Algerian capital Algiers, Algeria and Tunisia signed 26 agreements across various sectors.

Co-chaired by Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane and his Tunisian counterpart Ahmed Hachani, the agreements cover energy, industry, trade, transport, tourism and investment, and include a memorandum of understanding to create a bilateral committee for the development of the border area

Benabderrahmane underscored both countries' determination to diversify bilateral cooperation, urging the adoption of a detailed roadmap for monitoring cooperation and strict implementation of the signed agreements.

For his part, Hachani highlighted the importance of achieving a strategic partnership in the face of global changes, praising the historical Algerian-Tunisian relations.

He also encouraged Algerian entrepreneurs to invest in Tunisia, particularly in energy, renewable resources, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and tourism.

According to official reports, the primary objective of these agreements is to diversify bilateral cooperation by leveraging existing projects and exploring new partnership and investment opportunities.

Furthermore, a clear roadmap has been established, outlining common priorities and objectives. To achieve these goals, it is crucial to strengthen coordination and intensify communication between the two countries.



