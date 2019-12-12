Alberto and Cristina Star in New Oliver Stone's Documentary

Stone also attended the ceremony of Alberto Fernandez as president of the Republic, and received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa from the Metropolitan University for Education and Labor.

The president and vice president of Argentina, Alberto and Cristina Fernandez, respectively, were interviewed by the American filmmaker Oliver Stone for the new documentary related to political persecution in Latin America, local media reported on Thursday.

Stone, winner of three Oscars, met with both political figures to learn their stories and opinions on the subject of the audiovisual, the latest in a series of documentaries focused on leftist personalities in the region.

The U.S. filmmaker is visiting Argentina for several days, and also met with other personalities of the country's political life.

In 2004 he brought to the big screen the documentary 'Looking for Fidel,' an interesting dialogue with the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and in 2009 he presented 'South of the Border,' in which he interviewed Hugo Chavez, Evo Morales, Rafael Correa and Cristina Fernandez.

At the same time, Stone makes a documentary about former US President John F. Kennedy, and plans to make another one related to the use of nuclear energy.