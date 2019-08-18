Alberto Fernandez Wants to Rebuild Argentina With Everyone

"I am determined to rebuild the country with everyone," says the presidential front runner.

The candidate for the presidency of Argentina for the Frente de Todos, Alberto Fernández, said in an interview with the newspaper Clarín that the only thing that President Mauricio Macri produced in his four years of government were almost five million poor.

“Lowering inflation is not a scuffle as Macri says, it is a problem. If I finish the term and have inflation in one digit, I will be very happy. It's four years of hard work, ”said the favorite candidate for the October presidential elections.

Fernandez, who was a former cabinet chief for the government of ex-President Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007), said that his first goal in case of winning the next elections, in which he will face Macri, is for Argentina to export.

In reference to the broad victory with his running mate, former President Cristina Fernández in the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary ( STEP ), the politician said that the government is going through a bad time due to the defeat at the polls.

Alberto Fernández talked about his country's debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said that the Macri government proposed a submission bond with the agency. In that sense, he stressed that Argentina is the debtor country, but that did not mean being submissive.

“What you must do is defend the Argentine position. The government stopped doing that, ”said the candidate, who pointed out that the nation's biggest problem is the economy that mistreats the quality of life of Argentinians.

Fernández also expressed his desire to work for the well-being of the country's citizens: “I want to convince more Argentinians. I want many more Argentinians to accompany me. Because I am determined to rebuild the country with everyone, with no one outside.”