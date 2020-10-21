India is also at the top of the ten countries more affected by this pollution, followed by Nepal, Niger, Qatar, and Nigeria, among others. The report explains that the highest annual average exposures were seen in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The organization State of Global Air revealed on Wednesday that air pollution is the 4th leading risk factor for early death worldwide and the most significant risk factor for death in India.

The report shows that worldwide air pollution killed 6.7 million people in 2019 alone, surpassed only by high systolic blood pressure, tobacco, and dietary risks. Also, ozone pollution accounted for nearly 365.000 deaths worldwide in 2019, representing a 16percent increase since 2010.

The latest data on global #AirPollution trends are now available at https://t.co/e4qTWSInpi.



Explore long-term trends in PM2.5, ozone, and household air pollution from cooking and learn about the health impacts of air pollution in more than 200 countries.

The investigation highlights that India is the hardest-hit country with estimations of 1.667.000 deaths last year. This, as specialists, considers that air pollution influenced strokes, heart attacks, diabetes, lung cancer, chronic lung diseases, and neonatal diseases in the country.

Moreover, the report explains that today's ozone levels are 30 percent to 70 percent higher than they were 100 years ago as ozone pollution is "accelerated by and contributes to climate change."