Agri-Food Transformation Must Go Hand With Sustainability, FAO

While the global food situation has improved, it remains very severe in countries or areas in extreme conditions.

The chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Máximo Torero said that the transformation of agri-food systems must take into account sustainability, so that "Let us have good food today and tomorrow for all."

"If we are not careful with our environment and our natural resources, what we do today we will not be able to do tomorrow because, if soils deteriorate, water is misused and we generate more emissions, we will have climate change effects, we will not have good land or soils," Torero said in an interview with EFE news agency.

Máximo Torero added that "we are seeing how we can link the transformation of these agri-food systems so that they are also sustainable for tomorrow", with the aim of having good food in the present and in the future.

For the econimist "Agriculture has a lot of room to improve efficiency and redistribution," which will reduce emissions and make better use of natural resources, and that should lead to attracting more climate finance. Today only 3,6 percent of climate finance comes from agriculture, when it is the sector that can do the most for climate change.

Torero stressed that we must seek that "the right to food is fulfilled, improve production", with figures such as the 735 million people who go hungry in the world and the 3.1 million without access to a healthy diet, when more than 30% of world food production is lost or wasted.

While the global food situation has improved, it remains very severe in countries or areas in extreme conditions, owing to conflict, climate change and macroeconomic effects. This is the case of Gaza, explains Torero, where in the midst of the war the situation is "extremely critical and is practically in a situation of IPC5, which is that people die of hunger," he warned.

"It can be problems of human capital, soil, production processes, seeds, irrigation... each country identifies its own bottleneck," explained Torero, and emphasized that the 'Hand of the Hand' plan uses a territorial approach: "We technically support, we work with the country", to give it a technical foundation based on geospatial information, and then he is the one who leads and manages the action.