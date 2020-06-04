After Floyd's Death: Over 10,000 Austrians Reject Racism

"We are tired, we are angry, and we are afraid, but here we are," Marie Noel, a young Austrian woman said.

Thousands of Austrians of all ages took to the streets of Vienna on Thursday to demonstrate against racism and join the "Black Lives Matter" movement that is shaking the world.

The "Justice for Black Lives” March started in the Human Rights Square where, as the Austrian police acknowledged, “way over than 10,000” people shouted, “No Justice, No peace” at the beginning of their solidarity rally with the victims of institutional racism.

"Austria has its fair share of Islamophobia and anti-immigration but it is good to see citizens raising their voice against systemic racism and discrimination," Judit Csiszar tweeted.

With this demonstration, Vienna joins other cities and capitals around the world, where tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in solidarity with the U.S. citizens.

The anti-racism demonstration was held to condemn the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-descendant man who died on May 25 after being detained by police officers in the city of Minneapolis, State of Minnesota.

Video footage recorded by bystanders showed officer Derek Chauvin forcefully kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes while three other officers passively looked on.

Outrage over this new killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of U.S. police has spread across the country, giving rise to riots in major U.S. cities.