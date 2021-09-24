After Border Fiasco, More Than 1300 Haitians Deported From US

The deported Haitians who were trying to enter the U.S. mostly came from countries such as Chile, Brazil, and Panama.

Haitian authorities reported Thursday that the United States deported 1,314 Haitian migrants who were waiting to enter U.S. territory at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“These are fellow Haitians who were mostly in countries such as Chile, Brazil, and Panama and were trying to enter the United States,” said the coordinator of the National Office of Migration (ONM) of the Caribbean nation, Negot Bonheur Delva.

“When they arrived at the Mexican-US border, unfortunately they were going to spend several days under the bridge," said Delva. He regretted that the Haitian State does not allow the ONM to have its own budget to be able to react, and announced that more migrants will return soon.

In this regard, the head of the ONM said that his office is strengthening the follow-up structure to reintegrate the deportees. “The International Organization for Migration delivers 10,000 gourdes (local currency) to the migrants, in addition to food and hygiene kits. It is not the ONM who does this because the State does not disburse money for it,” he assured.

A large part of the migrants who are under the bridge in the Del Rio locality in Texas are Haitians and of those deported the majority come from the Great North and Artibonite.

“The ONM has not received any money from the Haitian State in relation to these deportations,” assured Delva, who then added that the Ministry of Health is testing for COVID-19 and that three migrants tested positive for the disease.

“Through the ONM's supervisory structures, we will work together with the Ministry of Commerce to see how to give these people income-generating activities,” he stressed.

In this context, the U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote resigned from the State Department as a sign of rejection against the “inhumane treatment of migrants” Haitians by the U.S. government.

The envoy said in his resignation that he could no longer be associated with the “inhumane and counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees."

He also considered the Biden Administration's policy towards Haiti to be "deeply flawed” in the context of the migrant crisis that has escalated in recent months.