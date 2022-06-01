Afro-Colombians Support Petro for Colombia’s Structural Change

The leftist coalition Pacto Histórico, led by Gustavo Petro and with Afro environmental activist Francia Márquez as the vice-presidential candidate, received the support of the "Afro-descendant based" political party Colombia Renaciente for the runoff elections in Colombia to be held on June 19.

The political party Colombia Renaciente is led by Luis Gilberto Murillo, who accompanied candidate Sergio Fajardo of the Centro Esperanza coalition, fourth place in the first round on May 29.

Colombia Renaciente is grounded in the African Ubuntu philosophy of pursuing the community's welfare. The party actively works to promote the representation of Afro-Colombians in the spaces of power and to defend projects of social justice and equal opportunities.

"Faithful to our principle of inclusion and the common good, we will be inviting all Colombians to vote for Gustavo Petro next June 19 in the second round," a statement from the sector said.

#SúmateAlCambio

Luis Gilberto Murillo, ex gobernador del Choco, ex ministro de Ambiente y candidato a la Vicepresidencia de Sergio Fajardo, se adhiere a Petro y Francia junto a su partido Colombia Renaciente ��������❤#PetroPresidente2022 #SegundaVuelta pic.twitter.com/6syRaSOMPi — Rigo (@Rigo09649081) May 31, 2022

Luis Gilberto Murillo, former governor of Choco, former Minister of Environment and candidate for the Vice Presidency of Sergio Fajardo, join Petro and France together with his party Colombia Renaciente.

The support of Colombia Renaciente strengthens the chances of victory for Petro, who gathered 40.32 percent of the vote in the first round. Meanwhile, right-wing populist candidate Rodolfo Hernandez came in second place with 28.15 percent.

The vice-presidential candidate, Francia Márquez, already has the support of women, racialized people, peasants and indigenous people in recognition of her social activism and her claims against the government of Iván Duque's policies and repression, mainly within the framework of the 2021 protests.