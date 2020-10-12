Africa’s Tallest Mountain 'Kilimanjaro' Is on Fire

Residents of the communities nearby have joined the firefighters in their effort to halt the fire.

Tanzania National Park Sunday reported that Mount Kilimanjaro, which is the highest mountain in Africa, caught fire in an area hundreds of meters above sea level.

Residents of the communities nearby have joined the firefighters in their effort to halt the fire, which started at Whona, one of the mountain's camps for climbers.

The students and staff of Mweka Wildlife College are among the volunteers who are joining hands in the firefight.

This Monday, the mountain continues to burn due to the fire's altitude, which has hampered the work of forest workers, firefighters, and volunteers.

Videos broadcast on social networks show how the flames can be seen from the Moshi city, located a few dozen kilometers away from the mountain. Experts and climbers said that the fire could widely spread due to the area's characteristic vegetation.



"We are taking all necessary measures to guarantee the climbers' and experts' safety, and so their work doesn't interfere with the National Park's touristic activities," Tanzania's authorities stated. Kilimanjaro, which is the highest autonomous mountain in the world, is an attractive climbing destination for national and international tourism.