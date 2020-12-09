Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pass 2.28 Mln: Africa CDC

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent surpassed 2.28 million with a death toll of 54,503 as of Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 1,961,471 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test from a girl in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Joy Nabukewa)

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 821,889.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 22,432.

Morocco comes next with 384,088 confirmed cases and 6,370 deaths, followed by Egypt with 119,281 confirmed cases and 6,813 deaths, Africa CDC said.