African Union Welcomes Ethiopia's Ceasefire in Tigray Region

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday welcomed the Ethiopian government's unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict-ht Tigray region.

On Monday, President Sahle-Work Zewde’s administration announced a unilateral ceasefire in the country's conflict-affected northernmost Tigray regional state. This decision followed a request by the Tigray regional state interim administration that was assigned by the federal government after the ousted of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The ceasefire is said to facilitate humanitarian assistance, peaceful livelihood in the region, and agriculture activities amid the approaching rainy season.

Mahamat further called on the Ethiopian authorities to work towards a comprehensive and all-encompassing permanent ceasefire to pave the way for sustainable peace in the Tigray region.

The representative of the 55 countries that make up the African regional bloc asked all parties involved in the conflict to "uphold their responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and guarantee safe access for humanitarian actors to render crucial services to the affected populations in the region."

Besides emphasizing the importance of reaching a political solution to the Tigray conflict, Mahamat reaffirmed the continued readiness of the African Union to support all efforts in the pursuit of peace and stability in Ethiopia.

Since Nov. 4, 2020, the Zewde administration has been undertaking military operations against the TPLF, which used to rule Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray regional state.