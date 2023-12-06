African Union Condemns Violence in Guinea-Bissau

"The chairperson continues to closely monitor developments in the country and reiterates the African Union's support to the people and government of Guinea-Bissau," the statement said.

On Tuesday, an official statement from the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemned the violence in Guinea-Bissau, perpetrated by elements of the National Guard.

He expressed concern over the dissolution of the West African country's National Assembly, and called on the country's government and all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue for the sake of peace.

Moussa Faki Mahamat also curged the governemnt to respect the Constitution to ensure the preservation of the country's stability and unity.

"The Chairperson continues to closely monitor the evolution of the situation in the country and reiterates the support of the African Union to the people and government of Guinea-Bissau," the communiqué said.

Clashes broke out on Thursday night between elements of the National Guard and special forces of the Presidential Guard in Bissau, the country's capital, which continued on Friday when a group of National Guard soldiers attempted to free a minister detained in the judicial police building.

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the violence in Guinea-Bissau, perpetrated by elements of the National Guard, said an AU statement on Tuesday. — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) December 6, 2023

In the midst of this situation, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo dissolved Parliament on Monday, after meeting with the Council of State, the president's advisory body.

According to a presidential decree, the attack by a heavily armed group of the National Guard on the judicial police building in Bissau last week was aimed at "subverting the constitutional order" and resulted in a tragic loss of life.

On his return from Dubai, where he attended a UN climate conference, Embalo said Saturday that the deadly violence in the capital was an attempted coup with "grave consequences for all involved."

It was the second time Embalo dissolved Guinea-Bissau's parliament since taking office in 2020. In May 2022, he dissolved parliament due to tensions between the legislative body and the presidency. In February 2022, members of the Guinea-Bissau military staged a failed coup against Embalo.