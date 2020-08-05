African Leaders Send Condolences to Lebanon After Beirut Blast

The explosion's death toll rose to 100 and the number of wounded persons exceeds 4,000.

African leaders Wednesday expressed their solidarity and sent condolences to Lebanon for the blasts that caused over 100 deaths and 4,000 people injured.

"We have witnessed the massive explosions that took place in Beirut yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lebanon's government and people as they deal with the aftermath of this disaster. We send our deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones," South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent "a message of solidarity and encouragement" to President Michel Aoun and the people of Lebanon after "yesterday's devastating explosion."

"I express my deep compassion and offer my sincere condolences to the Lebanese authorities and people after the explosions in Beirut. I pray for the souls of the victims and I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Senegal's President Macky Sall tweeted.

Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the victims following the horrific explosions in #Beirut as well with the people and Government of #Lebanon. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) August 4, 2020

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo also expressed his solidarity and concern after the "terrible explosion that caused numerous victims" in Lebanon.

The blast caused a huge shock wave that affected thousands of homes and buildings. Due to this disaster, a large part of the population living in downtown Beirut had to seek refuge in other areas of the city at night.

Solidarity with the Lebanese population began to flow from Wednesday morning. Iran, for example, sent medical supplies and a team of disaster specialists. Syria, Russia, France, and the Netherlands have also sent humanitarian aid.