Africa: Rise in Conflicts, Unconstitutional Changes

On Monday, the African Union (AU) warned of the combined effects of escalating conflicts and unconstitutional government changes that threaten the democratic foundations and security of African countries.

The statement was made by Alhaji Sarjoh Bah, director of conflict management within the Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department of the AU Commission, while addressing a continental peace and security-themed meeting on Monday at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

"Africa has, unfortunately, witnessed an escalation of conflicts in regions such as the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," Bah said.

The director stressed that such events "create vacuums that are exploited by terrorist groups and violent extremists, as external actors further destabilize our societies and hinder our progress toward sustainable peace."

According to Bah, the AU faced with the challenges, has provided essential assistance to its conflict-affected member states in mitigating the impacts of conflict and instability.

He called for concerted efforts to further strengthen continental peace and security initiatives, including the strong presence of the African Standby Force in responding to conflict and emergency situations across the continent.

Meanwhile, the director underscored the urgent need to address the negative impacts of the current geopolitical tensions, which he said have further exacerbated Africa's peace and security challenges.

"The current global landscape is fraught with geopolitical tensions, major power rivalries, and a fragmented international order. Africa is not immune to these challenges, as we witness the rise of transnational threats that test the very fabric of our security architecture," said Bah.