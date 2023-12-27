Afghans Still Remember Victims of US Bombings

On Dec. 27, 2009, the U.S. launched an attack on the Ghazi Khan village, where ten youths died.

Years later, Afghan villagers still vividly remember the operations and bombardments conducted by the U.S. troops during their 20-year presence in the war-torn country.

Sayed Aziz, a resident of eastern Wardak province, stays in a mud house in the ruined Ismael Khil village. He whispered with sorrow that one U.S. aerial strike had killed 10 people including eight of his brother Qari's family members more than a decade ago.

Recalling the miserable time, Aziz said the U.S. ground forces came to the area and the warplanes conducted air raids, killing innocent villagers including women and children.

"Qari's children, wife and grandchildren were killed. Qari was just a poor farmer. It was a tragic day. Troops came, warplanes appeared and dropped bombs. A bomb hit a 16-year-old girl while she was washing cups to have tea," said Aziz, who survived the strikes.

Bearing in mind the awful day, Aziz said that Qari was irrigating his farmland when the air raids started. When he returned home, he found he lost everything.

According to Aziz, the United States did nothing good to Afghans. "The Americans dropped bombs on people, on children and even on weddings," he said.

Echoing Aziz, villager Hajji Esmatullah confirmed that the U.S. troops had killed Afghan civilians during their presence in the country. The old man said he was on the street and saw the warplanes dropping bombs.

"The first bomb killed a villager inside his shop and the second one struck Qari's house, killing his family members including his 14-year-old daughter," said Esmatullah, who said that the U.S. troops targeted everyone without distinguishing if the targets were civilians or not.

"In Afghanistan, the U.S. troops have trampled the human rights," the Wardak's provincial head for Information and Culture Mawlawi Habibullah Mujahid said.