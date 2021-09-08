Afghanistan’s Acting Government To Be Led by Mullah Akhund 

Despite promising to form an inclusive government, the Taliban set an interim government that only includes its militants.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that Mullah Hassan Akhund was appointed as the prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's interim government.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi were named as the acting deputy prime ministers, while Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob was appointed as the acting defense minister.

Amir Khan Muttaqi served as the foreign affairs minister and Sarajuddin Haqqani was named as interior minister. The Taliban spokesman said the appointments are not final as these are acting positions, and the remaining posts will be announced at a later date.

“The move is aimed at carrying out necessary government works,” he said, adding that the Taliban will try to take people from other parts of the country. He did not elaborate on how long this government will serve.

Ahead of the announcement by the Taliban of their new government, a group of women took to the streets in Kabul to demand a role in the Afghanistan of the future. While they assembled some fighters told the protesters shouldn’t be out here - their place was “at home”. pic.twitter.com/cue30Y2lz0 — Anelise Borges (@AnneliseBorges) September 3, 2021

The formation of the Afghan caretaker government was announced after the Taliban said on Monday it had completely captured Panjshir, the last holdout province of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.

Panjshir, some 200 km north of the capital Kabul, had been the last province in Afghanistan uncontrolled by the Taliban after the group seized most of Afghanistan's territories since early August in its blitz attacks, including Kabul.

The last batch of U.S. troops left Afghanistan at mid-night on Aug. 30, one day before the deadline set by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Taliban previously promised to build an inclusive government and expressed hope that Afghan people would help in the country's transition.