Afghanistan: Badr Martyrs’ Brigade Controls Order in Kabul City

On Thursday, the Taliban dispatched special troop patrols called the Badr Martyrs' Brigade into Kabul. Considered as experienced combatants in urban irregular warfare, they have the skills and training necessary to maintain order and security in changing situations.

“For twenty years, we had a U.S.-follower government and we were under occupation. Thank God, however, we defeated the United States and NATO. We will work to extend full control and we will not stop protecting citizens,” said the Badr Martyrs' Brigade leader.

“Citizens had different opinions about the future of Afghanistan. Some saw that there are many fears accompanied by ambiguity about the course of the situation in Afghanistan. Others saw things will be better after the departure of the foreigners and especially the Americans. In Afghanistan, the invader is not accepted,” he added, as reported by journalist Bakr Younes for teleSUR.

Currently, there are important developments on the ground as Mullah Mohammad Fazel Akhund, who was released from Guantanamo prison in 2014, has arrived in Kabul. Given that he has a lot of military experience, he will probably have an important role in the country's future and could assume the position of defense minister.

On Tuesday, the Taliban decreed an amnesty for all public employees who served the Ashraf Ghani administration (2019-2021). Besides contributing to citizen calm, this measure has been interpreted as an action to show that the Islamic Emirate government does not intend to harm public officials.

During the new Afghan government's first press conference, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid ratified that the general amnesty aims to prevent further fighting. "We have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge," he said, adding that women’s rights will be respected under Sharia law.

Mujahid also assured the international community that Afghanistan would not be used to carry out attacks on foreign countries.

While all media may continue to function, Mujahid warned that "the media may not publish or broadcast anything that contradicts Islamic values; they need to be impartial; and no one may publish or broadcast anything that goes against national interests," Ansar Press reported.

Observers estimate there will be calm in Afghanistan if the Taliban find a governability formula that includes all political forces. The Taliban, however, consider it is they who have the right to assume the reins of power.