Afghanistan After Oslo Talks: Next Steps

Following talks in the Norwegian capital between the Taliban and the U.S. and European officials, the indicators point out a further increase in humanitarian aid.

After the summit held in Norway, Oslo, between the Taliban and the U.S. and European representatives, the main results are appreciated in an increase of humanitarian aid, derived from the demands related to human rights, with some analysts saying the talks imply a “de facto” recognition of the Taliban’s government.

The Taliban's rule over Afghanistan has not been legitimately recognized by any foreign government yet, referring to it as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), even though some world powers have established compromises with the newborn government at various levels. Oslo's talks are the first official trip made by acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, alongside its delegation since the Afghan Taliban forces took over Afghanistan last August.

During the session held last January 24, officials from the United States and Europe disclosed they told Afghan Taliban counterpart that humanitarian aid would depend on the improvement in the human rights situation in the country, which, according to international rights groups and Afghan activists, has worsened considerably since the Taliban took over.

"[Participants] urged the Taliban to do more to stop the alarming increase of human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, … forced disappearances, media crackdowns, extrajudicial killings, torture and prohibitions on women and girls' education, employment and freedom to travel without a male escort," reads the joint U.S-European statement ruled after the talks.

“Oslo talks expose the West’s Taliban dilemma ” https://t.co/8rpTQT2tm8, via @LowyInstitute — Syed Fazl e Haider (@fazlehaider) January 31, 2022

According to the document, “the urgency in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and highlighted necessary steps to help alleviate the suffering of Afghans across the country.”

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Afghanistan was “hanging by a thread,” explaining that the economy ground to a halt as a result of the Taliban takeover and subsequent international sanctions, as well as the freezing of Afghan central bank assets.

Guterres called the Taliban “to recognize and protect the fundamental human rights that every person shares.”