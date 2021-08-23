Afghan Report: August 23 - 2021

The Taliban managed to re-establish their control over two departments out of the three that had been lost to anti-Taliban forces in Baghlan district.

The situation in Afghanistan is becoming increasingly complex with more confusion and stampedes at Kabul airport, and without proper mechanisms and order from the U.S. forces to evacuate their nationals and Afghans wishing to leave the country, which indicates that there is great disorder in the course of events, contradicting earlier U.S. statements that the U.S. administration knows what it is doing based on a plan it has followed for three months.

Meanwhile, the Taliban movement has not given Ahmed Masoud a third option, offering him a choice between resigning himself to the Taliban as the only legitimate power in the country or confronting them. It is worth noting that the Taliban command has started to mobilize its members on the Banshir border, raising fears that a fierce war could break out between the two sides.

For its part, the Taliban, which continues to manage everything in its own way, appointed one of its leaders, Haji Idris, as head of the Central Bank, so as to manage the financial and economic affairs in Afghanistan and enable citizens to live without financial problems.

Pakistan, which has always sought peace with Afghanistan and calm between the two countries as well as political and security stability, has submitted a request to the Taliban movement to extradite individuals wanted by Pakistan, and who are currently on Afghan soil, which also indicates that the Pakistani relationship with Afghanistan will not be easy with the Taliban, who must now respond to a large number of claims from neighboring countries.

From Al-Mayadeen for Telesur

Bakr Younes

Islamabad.