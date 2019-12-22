Afghan President Ghani Set for 2nd Term: Preliminary Results

Ghani's closest rival Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah came in second with 39.52 percent of the 1.9 million votes in the election, a result that Abdullah’s team do not recognize.

Ghani's closest rival Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah came in second with 39.52 percent of the 1.9 million votes in the election, a result that Abdullah’s team do not recognize. The IEC has not announced a date for the final results.

"We would like to make it clear once again... that our team will not accept the result of this fraudulent vote unless our legitimate demands are addressed," a statement from Abdullah's team read on Sunday.

Back on Nov. 10, Abdullah warned he wouldn’t recognize the results, accusing the current president of fraud, arguing that Ghani added 300,000 votes that were not registered through the biometric machines supplied by a German firm to prevent people from voting more than once.

The allegations of fraud surfaced as the results were originally scheduled to be announced on Oct. 19 but were repeatedly delayed with IEC officials citing technical issues, allegations of fraud and protests from candidates.

The head of IEC Hawa Alam Nuristani told a news conference in Kabul earlier that the outcome could change after final results and was still subject to a review by the election complaints' commission. If a review showed Ghani's vote falling below 50 percent and no other candidate with a majority, a run-off vote would be held.

The conflicting and premature claims of victory have sparked concerns of a similar impasse as it was experienced in the 2014 elections when, after a standoff in the wake of allegations of widespread fraud and corruption, a unity government was formed by the United States in which Abdullah and Ghani have shared power over the past five years.

We ask the IEC & IECC to fulfill their legal obligations under the law & prevent fraud. Our technical-legal demands & stance regarding the fate of 300K fraudulent& suspect votes are firm. We will not accept any result announced by the IEC until & unless they deal with fraud. 6/7 — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) December 14, 2019

The Sept. 28 presidential vote was the fourth since the Taliban was toppled, and this time around it was marked by low voter turnout, sparked by threats from the insurgents who do not recognize the Aghna government calling it a “puppet” from the U.S.

In 2004, turnout was recorded at 70 percent. In 2009 it dropped to around a third before reportedly doubling in the first round in 2014.

Meanwhile, this comes as the U.S. has resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted negotiations with the insurgents.

Talks between the Taliban and the U.S. aimed at ending the war collapsed on Sept. 7 as President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally cancel talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders after the group claimed the attack in Kabul that killed a U.S. soldier and 11 civilians, despite already having already reached a draft peace deal between the Taliban and the U.S.

While the U.S. military said that it had quietly reduced the number of troops by about 2,000, to bring the total number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan to between 12,000 and 13,000.

Afghanistan continues to be Washington’s longest conflict in its history. It was started after the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City when the U.S. invaded Afghanistan as part of the so-called "war on terror" to dismantle Al-Qaeda by removing the Taliban from power.

Almost US$975 billion has been spent and approximately 220,000 people have died.