AfDB Calls for + Private-Sector Financing, Green Transition

According to the AfDB, African countries should mobilize 213 billion U.S. dollars annually from the private sector to bridge the climate financing gap by 2030, given the strain on public finances.

On Wednesday, senior officials from the African Development Bank (AfDB) said at a forum in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that mobilizing resources from the private sector will be key to bridging the financing gap that has undermined Africa's capacity to tame the escalating climate crisis.

According to Nnenna Nwabufo, the director-general for the East Africa Region at the AfDB, the continent should leverage capital and technology from indigenous businesses to boost green financing amid shrinking external support.

"Our level of economic development has made it difficult to accelerate climate action and that is why we need innovative ways to increase climate financing," she said at a regional civil society forum convened by the AfDB.

Nwabufo also stated that Africa's private sector deserves some fiscal and regulatory incentives to boost its contribution to green financing.

The @AfDB_Group regional forum on #CSOForum23 engagement in Nairobi is creating waves of inspiration. This year's theme, "Engaging Civil Society in Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa," is opening doors to critical discussions. pic.twitter.com/7IfADHK8oi — PACJA (@PACJA1) October 19, 2023

In addition, the continent requires 242.4 billion dollars annually until 2030 to support the implementation of carbon emission reduction targets known as Nationally Determined Contributions, the AfDB said.

According to official data, the continent received a partly 4.2 billion dollars in private climate finance in the 2019-2020 period, equivalent to 14 percent of total climate finance flows of 29.5 billion dollars, the lender noted.

Nwabufo also revealed that the AfDB intends to raise 10 billion dollars in the medium term to boost climate financing in Africa and hasten the implementation of projects that advance resilience across key economic sectors.