Adolfo Pérez Esquivel: Hospitalized After a Stroke Scare

According to a statement by a rights group founded by Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, the 90-year-old Human rights activist, winner of the 1980 Nobel Peace Prize was hospitalized on Sunday in a health center in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata, after rumors said he suffered a health scare.

"The CAT scan came out well. The doctors rule out a stroke. They will perform an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)," stated on social media the Servicio de Paz y Justicia (Peace and Justice Service, SERPAJ) making reference to Esquivel's hospitalization.

Perez Esquivel, architect, sculptor, painter and activist for humanitarian causes who received the Nobel Prize in honor to his defense of human rights and democracy during Argentina's last military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983 in which he suffered the experience of been detained and tortured by the military.

"Adolfo slept well. They took his blood pressure, measured his glucose and gave him medication. He is stable. He will remain under observation for 24 hours to see how he evolves," reported SERPAJ. The center dismissed the claims which indicated that Perez Esquivel suffered a stroke, saying it would give more information about his condition.

Pope Francis assures Adolfo Perez Esquivel, an ailing Argentinian Nobel Peace Prize laureate, of his closeness and prayers for a speedy recovery.https://t.co/N67KPpT1qY — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) January 3, 2022

Esquivel was Born in Buenos Aires, in the neighborhood of San Telmo. He participated since very young in campaigns against violence and in favor of the marginalized in society.

On the ceremony of receiving the Nobel he said "institutionalized violence, misery and oppression enshrine a social order that benefits a few: the rich getting richer at the expense of the poor getting poorer."

"Two days after the Nobel Prize was announced, we were on our way with my son Leonardo to SERPAJ, and some people came forward with guns in their hands to kill us. My son accelerated the car and luckily there was a taxi that intervened and saved our lives," he said, making reference to the assassination attempt against his life during the dictatorship period.