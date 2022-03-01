Activists Urge To Probe Toxic Disinfectants Usage In US Prison

Classified as pesticides, such disinfectants contain chemical compounds that cause adverse health effects, like asthma, infertility, birth defects, and DNA damage.

On Tuesday, the NGO Coalition Shut Down Glades requested the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to verify the reports on misuse of highly concentrated industrial chemical disinfectants at an immigration detention center in Moore Haven in Florida.

"These prison authorities were accused of using disinfectants with a concentration up to 50 times greater than allowed and in poorly ventilated spaces, in which the detainees eat lunch or take breaks," the coalition stressed.

Classified as pesticides, such disinfectants contain chemical compounds that cause adverse health effects, like asthma, infertility, birth defects, and DNA damage.

To eliminate the immigrants’ exposure to such substances, the coalition requested that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) immediately release them from jail.

"This strategy is the only viable solution in this case because deporting the immigrants is violating their rights," said Angeliki Bouliakis Andronis, a lawyer with Americans for Immigrant Justice, one of the signatory organizations. The coalition urged the EPA to verify the proper use of chemicals in other ICE detention centers, where more than 18,000 immigrants are currently detained. "The EPA is responsible for enforcing federal laws that protect people from dangerous exposure to toxic substances," said Dominique Burkhardt, a lawyer of the signatory organization Earthjustice, and stressed the abuse suffered by immigrants arriving at the U.S. is unjustifiable and inhumane.