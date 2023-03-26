If the 470 candidacies are confirmed, there will be one National Assembly member for every 30,000 inhabitants and at least two representatives for each municipality in Cuba.

On Sunday, over eight million Cubans go to the polls from 7:00 to 18:00 to confirm 470 new members of the National Assembly, who in turn will elect the President, Vice President, and members of the Council of Ministers.

About 23,640 polling stations were set up in 15 provinces. In seven towns, polling stations opened before 7:00 a.m. to facilitate the voting of citizens living in remote areas.

Over 62,000 Cubans will serve as electoral authorities in their constituencies, and some 175,600 students will guard the ballot boxes during the elections.

Candidates must obtain more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast in their constituencies to be elected as National Assembly members.

If one of the candidates does not win these votes, the National Assembly seat will remain vacant, and the electoral council may design another person for this position.

Cuba President DIAZ CANEL: "When we tried to open up new ICU beds [during the pandemic], the US government prevented ventilator manufacturers from selling us ventilators.



We had an oxygen crisis after our plant broke down. The US government pressured companies in Latin America… pic.twitter.com/lA9mOAkC0V — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) March 21, 2023

Some 221 candidates are Municipal Assembly members, while 135 others are provincial authorities. The remaining candidates are personalities who have carried out remarkable work for the benefit of the Cuban society.

About 20 percent of the candidates are between 18 and 35 years old, and Havana has the highest number of candidates (71) since it is the country's most populated province.

If all candidacies are confirmed, there will be one lawmaker for every 30,000 inhabitants and at least two representatives for each municipality in the country. The average age of the National Assembly members will also be 46.