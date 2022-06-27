Abortion Rights Supporters Rally Nationwide in US

Currently, 26 states are "certain or likely to ban abortion," while 16 states provide protection for abortion rights in law or in their constitutions.

As the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, a wave of protests and outrage is sweeping the country.

Though the latest 6-3 ruling doesn't outlaw abortion but leaves the decision to states, 26 states are "certain or likely to ban abortion," while 16 states, including New York State, provide protection for abortion rights in law or in their constitutions, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

About half of states are expected to pass abortion bans of "varying severity," the Associated Press reported Saturday. In Los Angeles, carrying signs that read "my body, my choice" and "reproductive rights are human rights," protesters gathered at a park near the city hall and marched through downtown on Saturday afternoon.

Hours after the ruling was released Friday, thousands in Southern California took to the streets from noon to midnight -- in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Westwood, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Fullerton, Irvine and other cities.

In Colorado, also on Friday night, hundreds of protesters mushroomed to thousands, mostly women, surrounding the gold domed capitol in Denver. Across Colorado, in Longmont, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Littleton, Durango and other towns, protesters took to the streets to reject the decision opposed by nearly 70 percent Americans, according to polls.

A sanctuary for women desiring an abortion in America's West with the state legislature codifying a woman's abortion right signed into law in April, Colorado, surrounded by a majority of conservative states, has seen an all-time high in the number of people receiving abortions in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

On Friday, Governor Mike Parson said that Missouri "has become the first state in the nation to effectively end abortions," activating a bill ending elective abortions in the state. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge later signed a certification that prohibits abortions in the state.