Abellio London Bus Drivers Conquer an 18% Pay Increase

After staging several walkouts over a wage increase, about 1,800 London bus drivers agreed with the Abellio company that their salary increase by 18 percent on Monday.

The Unite trade union explained that drivers with over two years in their jobs will receive US$21.80 per work hour and that all their fees will be raised, including those related to overtime and rest days.

An Abellio company spokesperson told the BBC media that this pay rise equated to a US$123 wage increase a week and made the firm one of the highest-paying operators in London.

"This is an important victory. Workers have stood firm. With the support of our union, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase," Unite Secretary Sharon Graham pointed out.

Since last summer, over half a million U.K. train drivers, post officers, nurses, ambulance workers, customs personnel, and civil service officials have taken to the streets to reject the below-inflation pay deals. In 2022, inflation rates in this country grew by 10.5 percent, while the Retail Price Index (RPI) rose to 13.4 percent due to rising housing, food, and transportation costs. “The government does not understand the role of trade unions, with which it has no option but to negotiate. We ask the government to show a willingness to dialogue before the mass strikes resume,” the National Teachers Union (NEU) Secretary Mary Bousted.