AUKUS Harms Regional Stability, Russia Warns

The Australia-U.K.-U.S. agreement also carries the risk of undermining the global nonproliferation regime, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova pointed out.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warned that the AUKUS, a security partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States, "undoubtedly" undermines regional stability.

"In my opinion, it is good to be friends with each other, but bad to be friends against someone. This impairs the stability that we all talk about and we all care about," Putin said during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

He hopes the situation will not develop according to some unpredictable scenario and will not cause any additional tensions in the region.

Recently, Russian officials told U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland that the AUKUS not only hurts the existing security architecture in Asia-Pacific, but also carries the risk of undermining the global nonproliferation regime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Foreign Minister Lavrov's views reflect the shared concern of the majority of ASEAN countries. US' Indo-Pacific strategy, AUKUS and Quad are all exclusive cliques with Cold War zero-sum mentality & strong military security undertones. They will win no hearts & have no future.

Australia, Britain and the United States announced the establishment of the AUKUS partnership on Sept. 15. Under this arrangement, Washington and London will support Canberra in building nuclear-powered submarines.

The possible negative consequences of the U.S. geopolitical games were also noted by Li Song, who is China's Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs to the United Nations at Geneva.

“The enhanced trilateral security partnership, AUKUS, is a product of a cold war mentality and narrow geopolitical concepts. And their cooperation on nuclear submarines is a textbook case of nuclear proliferation,” said Li, as reported by the South China Morning Post.