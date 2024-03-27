AU for Ensuring Africa’s Self-Sufficiency in Medicines, Vaccines

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of Africa's dependence on external sources for essential medicines and vaccines.

On Wednesday, the African Union (AU) emphasized the crucial need to ensure Africa's self-sufficiency in the production of medicines and vaccines.

The statement was made by Monique Nsanzabaganwa, deputy chairperson for the AU Commission, while addressing the International Conference on Innovation, Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer in Africa's Pharmaceutical Sector that was held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on March 25-26, the AU said in a statement issued late Monday.

Nsanzabaganwa said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of Africa's dependence on external sources for essential medicines and vaccines. She said that despite the challenges, pandemic response efforts "ignited a spirit of innovation and collaboration across the continent."

"The African Union is firmly committed to supporting the development of a vibrant pharmaceutical sector in Africa. We recognize that access to safe and affordable medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics is a fundamental human right," the AU statement quoted Nsanzabaganwa as saying.

Honored to address the opening of International Conference on #Innovation, Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer in #Africa’s Pharmaceutical Sector organized by @APTF_org.



Re-emphasized @_AfricanUnion support to this important initiative towards health sovereignty in… pic.twitter.com/MS2KUChAGk — Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa (@mnsanzabaganwa) March 25, 2024

She said the AU, in an effort to boost Africa's capacity in pharmaceutical production, has empowered the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take the lead in public health in Africa.

"But this is not enough. Changing the technology environment, and ensuring that African companies and public research institutions are fostered to produce and innovate is a key cornerstone for Africa's success," the AUC deputy chief said.

She called for concerted efforts to leverage innovation, technology transfer, and effective partnerships to build a self-reliant and innovative African pharmaceutical sector. "Only then can we ensure equitable access for all Africans," she said.