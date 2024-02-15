AU Call For Inclusive Education, Violence Prevention in Africa

While addressing the meeting, Bankole Adeoye, AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, underscored the critical importance of prioritizing and investing in peace education in Africa.

On Wednesday, the African Union (AU) and its partners have called for concerted efforts to promote equitable and inclusive education to prevent violence in Africa.

The joint call was made by the AU and its partners, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the World Bank Group, and the Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS) in a meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing AU Summit, the AU disclosed in a statement.

The meeting, which was held under the theme "Ensuring the right to equitable and inclusive quality education to break and prevent cycles of violence in Africa," envisaged raising awareness about the pivotal role of education in building resilience, as well as mitigating and preventing recurring and new violent conflict dynamics in Africa.

While addressing the meeting, Bankole Adeoye, AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, underscored the critical importance of prioritizing and investing in peace education in Africa.

"Education will change the face of the continent, offering unlimited opportunities, especially for the girl child," an AU statement quoted Adeoye as saying, as he emphasized education as the key enabler to break the cycle of violence in Africa.

The AU commissioner also emphasized that access to quality education equips individuals to contribute meaningfully to their communities, engage in constructive dialogue, and seek non-violent solutions to conflicts.

The meeting participants, among other things, underscored the need for comprehensive education and peace education. They identified a series of recommendations targeting the AU and its partners to help achieve major continental peace and development aspirations, and unlock the development and peace potential of African citizens.

The recommendations forwarded include the need to invest more in agri-business development, poverty alleviation, and the development of traditional educational systems, according to the statement.

They further emphasized the importance of sharing success stories about peace education, strengthening early warning systems, strengthening partnerships with local, regional, and national actors to address the root causes of violent conflict, as well as promoting inter-community dialogue.

The 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU began Wednesday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

African leaders are set to meet on Feb. 17-18 for the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government under the AU's theme of the year for 2024: "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa."