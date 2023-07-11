ASEAN Nations Start Ministerial Meetings to Discuss Challenges

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

On Tuesday, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off its 56th Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In his opening remaks, Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi called on the leaders of the bloc to show the world that ASEAN can navigate the regional and global dynamics and continue to create the paradigm of collaboration.

Marsudi said ASEAN needs to show its credibility, by consistently implementing ASEAN Charter on decision-making processes, particularly in emergency situations, being in the driver's seat in navigating regional dynamics.

"This is why we need to expand our inclusive engagement with other regions, and take bold steps to deter any potential conflicts and aggressively fight for peace through preventive diplomacy," Marsudi said.

Foreign ministers of the #ASEAN have gathered in ���� #Indonesia to discuss the #Myanmar crisis, tensions in the #SouthChinaSea and the ongoing arms buildup in the region.



Myanmar has not been invited to attend the meet, conforming to ASEAN’s officially stated position. Only a… pic.twitter.com/Exfj6qKXWx — Resonant News�� (@Resonant_News) July 11, 2023

The AMM-PMC, held from July 11 to July 14, comprises a series of meetings, including ASEAN ministerial meetings with various countries and the European Union respectively.

Besides, the 24th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 13th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum are also listed on the agenda.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.