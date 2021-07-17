APEC Members Commit to COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing

The regional forum hopes to achieve a dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040.

China's President Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum members to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a virtual meeting organized by New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Xi Jinping reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining stable and secure vaccine supply chains.

Participating APEC members pledged to stick to the Putrajaya Vision on an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040.

China will provide US$3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the response to COVID-19 and the economic and social recovery of other developing countries.

The mounting loss of lives and jobs brought by the pandemic calls for urgent meetings of APEC leaders twice this year. With the first happening virtually tomorrow, they'll discuss collective and coordinated actions to chart the path to the region's recovery. #APEC2021 pic.twitter.com/eCm030K9c3 — APEC Secretariat (@APEC) July 15, 2021

Over 3.61 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, as recorded by the University of Oxford's Our World in Data project.

The U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and, Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the event.

"Our conversations have taken us beyond vaccine nationalism. We are now focusing on all aspects of contributing to the global vaccine effort: producing, sharing, and using vaccines," Ardern stressed.