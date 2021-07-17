    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > China

APEC Members Commit to COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing

  • Airport workers unload a batch of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jul. 7, 2021.

    Airport workers unload a batch of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jul. 7, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 17 July 2021
Opinion

The regional forum hopes to achieve a dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040. 

China's President Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum members to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. 

RELATED: 

China's National Carbon Market Starts Online Trading

Addressing a virtual meeting organized by New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Xi Jinping reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining stable and secure vaccine supply chains.

Participating APEC members pledged to stick to the Putrajaya Vision on an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040. 

China will provide US$3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the response to COVID-19 and the economic and social recovery of other developing countries.

Over 3.61 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, as recorded by the University of Oxford's Our World in Data project. 

The U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and, Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the event.

"Our conversations have taken us beyond vaccine nationalism. We are now focusing on all aspects of contributing to the global vaccine effort: producing, sharing, and using vaccines," Ardern stressed.

Tags

China APEC New Zeland Russia U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines

People

Jacinda Ardern Xi Jinping Joe Biden Yoshihide Suga Vladimir Putin

Xinhua - Bloomberg
by teleSUR/ eh
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.