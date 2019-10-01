    • Live
AOC, Canada MP Jagmeet Singh Condemn Kashmir Lockdown
Published 1 October 2019 (14 hours 21 minutes ago)
The United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sikh-Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh came out in support of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the human rights violation of Kashmiris in the region. 

India abrogated Kashmir’s special status on Aug 5. Which gave the region some form of autonomy. Since the abrogation, India also imposed a total communication blackout which is reaching two months. 

“Our entire community’s prayers n support are with the families of Kashmir as we work to establish peace and justice there & throughout the world,” AOC wrote on a message board in a solidarity event in the U.S. 

Canadian leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh also condemned the same. 

“The Indian government shut down telephones, cellphone communication, and blocked media. Anywhere in the world, if the cellphones are being blocked, the telephones are being shut down, and the media is not allowed to go there, I can assure you, there are human rights violations going on,” he said. 

AOC and Singh joined a group of other international lawmakers who condemned Indian actions in Kashmir. 

U.S. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showed concern for the human rights violation in Kashmir. Last week U.K. Labour Party passed a resolution against the situation and its leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a United Nations intervention. ​​​​​​​

Last month 13 U.S. lawmakers led by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal wrote a letter urging the far-right Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the concerns regarding Kashmir. ​​​​​​​

A U.S. Congressional sub-committee said Monday that it will hold a hearing on Oct. 22 on the human rights situation in South Asia. The hearing will focus on Kashmir where more than 4,000 Kashmiris have been arrested since the restrictions were imposed.​​​​​​​

