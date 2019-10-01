AOC, Canada MP Jagmeet Singh Condemn Kashmir Lockdown

“Our entire community’s prayers n support are with the families of Kashmir as we work to establish peace and justice there & throughout the world,” AOC wrote.

The United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sikh-Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh came out in support of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the human rights violation of Kashmiris in the region.

India abrogated Kashmir’s special status on Aug 5. Which gave the region some form of autonomy. Since the abrogation, India also imposed a total communication blackout which is reaching two months.

“Our entire community’s prayers n support are with the families of Kashmir as we work to establish peace and justice there & throughout the world,” AOC wrote on a message board in a solidarity event in the U.S.

We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris & support democracy, equality, and human rights for all - including the most vulnerable.



Reports of violence & torture are extremely concerning, and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end.

Canadian leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh also condemned the same.

“The Indian government shut down telephones, cellphone communication, and blocked media. Anywhere in the world, if the cellphones are being blocked, the telephones are being shut down, and the media is not allowed to go there, I can assure you, there are human rights violations going on,” he said.

AOC and Singh joined a group of other international lawmakers who condemned Indian actions in Kashmir.

U.S. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showed concern for the human rights violation in Kashmir. Last week U.K. Labour Party passed a resolution against the situation and its leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a United Nations intervention. ​​​​​​​

On a call with Pakistan's PM Imran Khan I listened to his concerns about the situation in Kashmir, including the ongoing curfew.



The UN has a vital role in ensuring dialogue between India and Pakistan. Any political resolution must uphold the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

Last month 13 U.S. lawmakers led by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal wrote a letter urging the far-right Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the concerns regarding Kashmir. ​​​​​​​

I continue to be deeply concerned about credible reports of a humanitarian crisis in Jammu & Kashmir. Even in complex situations, we look to strong democratic allies like India to uphold basic human rights and due process.



Read my letter with @RepMcGovern to @SecPompeo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sVwVwXFyWy — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 11, 2019

A U.S. Congressional sub-committee said Monday that it will hold a hearing on Oct. 22 on the human rights situation in South Asia. The hearing will focus on Kashmir where more than 4,000 Kashmiris have been arrested since the restrictions were imposed.​​​​​​​