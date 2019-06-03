AMLO's Party to Score Major Victories in Governor Elections

Preliminary results revealed on Sunday that the candidates for the MORENA Party were set to win to the governorships of Puebla and Baja California.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's (AMLO) political party, MORENA, is set to win the governorships in two state elections, scoring them their first major victories since AMLO took office.

The National Electoral Institute reported that MORENA candidate Luis Miguel Geronimo won 42.5% of votes with just over half of the ballots counted, comfortably ahead of his nearest rival.

MORENA was also seen winning the governorship in Baja California with between 53.8% and 57.2% of votes, according to an exit poll published by Consulta Mitofsky. Baja California has not reported preliminary results yet because of a two-hour time difference.

Dozens of lesser seats were being contested in local elections across several states on Sunday but only those two states were voting for governors.

Opinion polls had given AMLO's party a commanding lead against a divided opposition in both states, even as clouds have gathered on the horizon because of a potentially calamitous trade row with Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would hit all Mexican exports to the United States with an escalating 5% tariff from June 10 unless Mexico stops a surge in illegal immigrants from Central America reaching the U.S. border.

Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Sunday she would meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington on Monday. The two governments will begin talks on the issue in the U.S. capital coming week.